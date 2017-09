(WJBF) – University of Louisville’s basketball coach Rick Pitino says he is shocked by allegations against certain college basketball coaches.

A top Adidas executive and four assistant coaches are among 10 men charged with using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

They would allegedly influence star athletes’ choice of schools, shoe sponsors, and agents.

Some of the most explosive allegations appear to involve Louisville, which already is on NCAA probation over a sex scandal.