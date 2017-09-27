RCSO: Woman beaten and kidnapped by boyfriend

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who investigators say physically assaulted his girlfriend and refused to stop when asked by witnesses.

Investigators say they responded to a domestic violence call at 2825 Aylesbury Drive in Augusta. Witnesses said William Cherry, 21, of Atlanta physically assaulted his girlfriend Mysia Lamar, then forced her into a car and fled the scene in a 2014 white Nissan Versa with Georgia tag QBP 7448 (similar model vehicle pictured below).

William Cherry Mysia Lamar 2014 White Nissan Versa

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Cherry, Lamar, or the 2014 White Nissan Versa are asked to notify the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080. Callers may remain anonymous.