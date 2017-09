SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Savannah continues to play a vital role in sending aid to those devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Many flights are bringing machinery and humanitarian supplies to those in need.

The supplies are going to those in the Caribbean and the flights have been leaving from the Savannah Air National Guard Base.

The 165 th airlift wing has already flown at least 28 missions carrying more than 250 thousand pounds of relief supplies.

Guard members say they dedicated to helping.