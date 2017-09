AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s office needs your help finding a car theft suspect.

Deputies say Damien Sims is wanted for stealing a car from the AM-PM on Gordon Highway.

Sims goes by the name “Pocahantas Slippery” and was last seen wearing a red wig.

The 22-year-old was last seen running into the Dogwood Terrace neighborhood.

If you know where he is, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080.