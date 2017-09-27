WJBF Scholar Athlete: Butler’s Keith Littles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Keith Littles led Butler to a runner-up finish in Region 4-AA and an 18-10 record last season, and while basketball is his future, Littles ran cross country for a Bulldogs squad that finished 4th in the state. He’s also playing football this season.

Littles is a tremendous athlete, but he’s also a great student. He received a UGA certificate of merit for his success in the classroom, and he said it’s his mom’s example that guides him.

“My biggest role model is my mom because of how hard she works,” Keith Littles said. “She always keeps her composure through anything and everything.”

“It makes me really proud,” Keith’s mother Mary Littles said. “We’re like a team. Wherever Keith goes, [I] go. I’m most proud of his grades because Keith is really supposed to be a junior, but he’s a senior at 16 years old. To [have so much success] being a year ahead has made me proud.”

Littles said he wants to continue playing basketball in college and pursue a degree in computer engineering.