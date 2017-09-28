Accused NSA leaker to have another bond hearing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The woman accused of leaking top secret NSA information will be back in federal court Friday.

Reality Winner’s attorneys have filed a motion for another bond hearing.

They say she is entitled to pre-trial bond because what the government said at a recent detention hearing turned out to be false, incorrect or unsubstantiated.

They’re also arguing that Winner should be allowed to live in Augusta with her mother until her trial.

Meanwhile prosecutors are hoping to keep Winner in jail.

They filed new documents with the court, including transcripts of Winner’s interviews with FBI agents.

According to those transcripts, she told agents she was frustrated with her job when she hid the classified report in her pantyhose and took it out of the NSA office.

The transcript also indicates winner told FBI agents, “Yeah, I screwed up royally.”

That hearing is Friday at 10 a.m.