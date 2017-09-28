Aiken investigators conclude 14-month narcotics case

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has concluded a 14-month-long narcotics investigation.
In total, eight people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, which began in January of 2016.
46-year-old Caroll Richard Addy was arrested on Friday by Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine-based Products.
Back in April of this year, investigators served search warrants in the Wagener area resulting in the arrests of six individuals.
29-year-old Christopher Ray Hutto is charged with Attempt to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Unlawful Disposal of Methamphetamine Waste, Possession of Cocaine 2nd Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense, and Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine- Based Products 2 counts.
36-year-old Nikki Lee Price is charged with Attempt to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Unlawful Disposal of Methamphetamine Waste, and Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine-based Products.
44-year-old Jesse Tracy Prince is charged with Attempt to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Unlawful Disposal of Methamphetamine Waste and Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine-based Products-2 counts.
21-year-old Carly Nicole Chavis is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense.
75-year-old Kenneth Carlisle Goodwin is charged with Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine-based Products.
32-year-old Waylon Robert Johnson Jr. is charged with Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine-based Products.
On May 17th, Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 44-year-old Christopher Todd Addy. He is charged with Unlawful Purchase of Ephedrine-based Products-4 counts.
Regarding the arrests, Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt stated:
“These arrests are the result of hard work and dedication not only by the sheriff’s office employees but also by Wagener Police Department, Salley Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office. We will continue to work together as a law-enforcement community to ensure the safety of our citizens.”
Aiken Narcotics arrests
Aiken Narcotics arrests x
