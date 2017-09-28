Augusta History Museum wants to avoid funding cut

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The Augusta History museum is getting a new look but officials hope -not- a new budget cut.

Work crews are busy inside working cleaning the floors in the lobby and installing carpeting in the now 21 year old facility.

Next week a proposal before commissioners would cut the History museum’s funding from the city by about 20 thousand dollars.

“A majority of the commissioners know this and I think they see the value of this museum to the community not just for keeping and preserving the history but also as an economic driver,” said Museum Executive Director Nancy Glaser.

The work on the building also includes repairs to to the roof and is being paid for by 100 thousand dollars in sales tax money approved by voters for the museum.