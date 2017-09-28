Augusta’s trees raise city leader concerns

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta is a very old city and in a lot of cases has some very old trees, a lot of the trees in the downtown area are more than 100 years old and that can raise some concerns as to whether these old trees are still safe.

Roberta Sears like the shade as she walked her dog beneath some old oaks, on Greene Street and she hopes the city is keeping an eye on them

“If the trees are old enough there’s a concern or a question they absolutely have someone come out and trim them at least make sure they’re being maintained absolutely,” said Sears.

In wind and rain trees can cause a lot of damage as we saw earlier this month from the effects of Irma.

That has Commissioner Bill Fennoy calling for an assessment of the condition of city trees

“Identify the trees that need to come down and identify a funding source and prioritize the trees that need to come down first,” said Commissioner Fennoy.

Fennoy says it’s a question of keeping people safe

“I don’t want the residents of Richmond County or anybody traveling through Richmond County to be at risk of a rotten tree falling on them,” the Commissioner said.

There was an assessment done on the condition of city trees four years ago put a lot of problem trees remain.

“We have been taking down a lot of trees as you know funding is always an issue we still have a lot of trees out there,” said Engineering Department Director Abie Ladson.

City engineers attempted to tackle the problem two years ago by including ten million dollars for tree removal as part of their SPLOST 7 requests to commissioners.

“I know there was a request but no money made SPLOST 7 for tree removal?

“Ah no, no there wasn’t,” said Ladson.

If a bad tree is going to cause issues you have to do what you have to do to maintain the town,” said Sears.

City engineers will step up the inspections if the old trees to determine which ones should come down how many do however will depend on the dollars, In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.