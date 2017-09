AIKEN, S.C. — (WJBF Sports) — Aiken took an early lead over rival South Aiken in the region standings with a win in straight sets (25-21, 25-21, 25-16) Thursday night.

The Hornets improved to a 24-6 overall record with a 4-0 region record. Meanwhile, the T-Breds drop their first region game, falling to a 3-1 record.