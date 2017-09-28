Richmond County sees increase in graduation rates after several years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s not time to receive a diploma just yet, but Richmond County schools are making strides that will turn more tassels.

If you notice graduation ceremonies getting longer, they very well might be and that’s a good thing. More than two-thirds of Richmond County’s high schools increased or maintained their graduation rate. Some of those schools topped 80 percent. Statewide, Georgia’s high school graduation rate increased too, to just above 80 percent this year. That’s up from 79 percent last year.

Graduation day just keeps getting better and better for some administrators, such as Butler High School’s principal Stacey Mabray.

“I’m really proud because I want them to access the next level of their life,” Mabray said. “So, I’m feeling really, really good.”

Mabray told NewsChannel 6 she’s seen the growth since she has been at the helm of the Bulldogs.

“In the last three years we have gone from 35.9 percent graduation rate to a 74 percent graduation rate. That’s a 38 point increase, which is phenomenal,” she added.

Butler is not alone in this marked success. Hephzibah, T.W. Josey, Westside and the Academy of Richmond County all saw the highest graduation rates since 2004. And Glenn Hills had the highest graduation rate it has seen in five years.

Superintendent Angela Pringle said the method helped.

“This year we used a little different approach. We went back to look at students who had disengaged, who dropped out. We sent teams out throughout the community looking for those students,” she said.

Pringle said support staff such as social workers played a major role in getting students back into the district in schools. And those students who could not continue with tradition classroom work, enrolled in programs better suited for them such as the Reaching Potential Through Manufacturing program, a partnership between the district and Textron Specialized Vehicles.

“Some of them, believe it or not, only needed one or two credits to graduate,” she said.

And what was revealed in the process gives Pringle more work to do.

“Some of them had to do with teenage motherhood, some of it had to do with I had to go to work to support my family, some of it they had a bad experience at school and just gave up,” she explained.

At Butler, Principal Mabray told us she has been creating programs, such as a credit recovery program, to meet students where they are and keep them in class. So, she’s looking forward to the upcoming graduation.

“They are able to take classes they have already taken at an accelerated pace to prove they have mastery. Where a kid would normally be able to get maybe seven credits in a year because we only offer seven classes, students who are in credit recovery can often get upwards of nine or ten credits in a year,” she said.

The school system’s graduation rate of nearly 80 percent is the highest it has been in 10 years.