South Aiken hosts Aiken on Game Night Live

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — One of the biggest rivalries in the CSRA takes center stage on Game Night Live on Friday night as 4A No. 5 South Aiken hosts Aiken in each team’s region opener.

The Thoroughbreds (4-1) have won three straight games since they were upset by White Knoll in week two, while the Hornets (0-5) are still searching for their first win under first-year head coach J.W. Montgomery.

Aiken knows a region-opening win over its biggest rival would be huge for its season.

“It would give these kids a lot of confidence,” Montgomery said. “They’ve been working hard since I stepped on campus June 5th, and to come out here Friday night and get a win against a rival would be big for these kids going into the rest of the year.”

South Aiken is looking to win back-to-back games over Aiken for just the third time in the 36 years the schools have been playing each other.

“For our school, they haven’t won a bunch of [games] against Aiken and to be able to do that means a lot to this town and to this school,” South Aiken head coach Chris Hamilton said. “It’s the worst thing in the world to have somebody you see everyday, or in town, talk about how they beat [us], so we don’t want that.”

According to the South Carolina football history website, this will be the 43rd all-time meeting with Aiken leading the series 31-11.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on MeTV.