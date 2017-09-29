Aiken County teacher boosting student self-esteem through positive messages on bathroom mirrors

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Words of encouragement are showing up on bathroom mirrors at one local middle school.

One message says ‘you are beautiful.’

Another reads ‘you are loved’ and ‘every moment is a fresh beginning.’

These inspirational quotes are on every bathroom and locker room mirror at Levelle McCampbell Middle School.

Students say the vinyl messages are making even the toughest schooldays more bearable.

“For kids that are always getting picked on or bullied, it might help their day out.” Jaleel Price, a 7th grader, said.

“The other day I was in 7th period and I went to go take a break from work, and I had to use the bathroom. I saw the mirror and it said ‘you can do anything’ and I was like okay I can do anything.” Shyla Rodriguez, a 7th grader, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Math teacher Jennifer McMillian is the mind behind the positive phrases.

“I started in the girls [bathroom], my daughter and a couple of others on Facebook were like what about the boys? And I’m like what about the boys, I need to do them too.” McMillian said.

The middle schoolers all have different favorites.

“Stand up for what’s right,” said Trevion Cuthbertson.

“In the locker room it says practice hard,” said Price.

“Don’t let anyone ever judge you,” 7th grade student Jalaya Sims said.

The quotes have created a bond among the students and is inspiring them to do better in and outside of school.

“If the messages help 2 people everyday, and there’s one on each mirror in the school, I think the world could be a much better place.” Kailyn Coffey, a 6th grader, said.

“When I just look in the mirror it boost my self-esteem to go out and do the right thing,” said Seth Randall, a 7th grader.

“When I see those mirrors, I feel like bringing people from all over the world just to see them and just make the world a better place, make it more peaceful.” Cuthbertson told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

McMillian saud the vinyl was donated by several parents and local businesses.