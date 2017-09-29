Auto Auction Saturday, October 7th

AUGUSTA, Ga.– It’s a way to get a great deal on a car and help support an important drug and alcohol rehabilitation program in Augusta.

The Salvation Army Auto Auction has dozens of cars, trucks, boats –and other vehicles– that will go the highest bidder!

It’s coming up Saturday, October 7th, at 1384 Greene Street. That’s the lot right beside the Center of Hope. Registration is $5 and it starts at 8am. The auction begins that morning at 10:00.

You can check out the cars in advance on three preview days: Wednesday thru Friday, October 4th, 5th & 6th, from 8am-6pm.

For more information or to inquire about donating a vehicle, call 706-434-3178.

You can see the inventory and register online at www.salvation-army-cars-dot-com.

The Salvation Army is asking the community to donate cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles or RV’s for the October 7 Auto Auction. Your donation will stay local and will change someone’s life for the better. Auto donations are accepted year-round and free pick-up is available.

The Salvation Army Auto Auction is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers. Since our first Auto Auction in February 1998, it has raised over $4 million in much needed funding for our Drug & Alcohol Rehabilitation Program, a free program that saves lives right here in our community.

Customers are encouraged to visit the auction yard during Preview Days, at which time they can view the inventory, look under the hood, and start the vehicles. The auctioneer will be Gene Cockerham (#998).