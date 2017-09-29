Busby’s gets us ready for the season change in this segment

Busby’s is in studio to help us gear up for the new season and the weather changes in this segment of The Dish.

1236 Gordon Park Road

Augusta, GA 30901

(706) 722-8855

http://busbys.com/

Rick Busby is the owner of Busby’s Heating and Air Conditioning in Augusta Ga. He grew up in the small town of Hephzibah, GA, just outside of Augusta and attended Ga Southern College in Statesboro, Ga.

He has been married for 29 years to his wife, Tammy and has two daughters, Lauren and Kristen.

His community involvement has included serving on the Board of Directors of the Augusta Jaycees, the Better Business Bureau, Augusta Technical College Advisory Board, and Wesley United Methodist Church Board of Trustees. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Walton Foundation for Independence, the Georgia Rehabilitation Institute, Evans High School Career Technology Advisory Board and is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Augusta. He is an active member of St. Mark United Methodist Church where he teaches Sunday school, ushers and serves on the Finance Committee.

His industry involvement includes previously serving on the Contractors Advisory Board for the Georgia Trane DSO, Excellence Alliance and Equigard. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Conditioned Air Association of Georgia where he has served as a local and state President.

He is the author of his first book, “Simple Habits that will change your life”, which is his first compilation of some of the principles of his success. Copies are available at http://www.buzzbeebooks.com.