SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – At least one person is dead and three others are injured after a car crashed into a Taco Bell restaurant.

The fatal victim has been identified as 23-year-old Macy Lynn Mullis.

An employee at the fast-food chain says those injured were kids.

The driver of the car is in custody.

Police believe the driver was most-likely speeding due to how far into the restaurant it got.

All three injured are at Augusta University Medical Center.