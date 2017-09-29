Family-run Dinner Bell Restaurant robbed twice in a month

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County family-run business has been the target of two robberies in the last month.

Elizabeth Blanchard’s grandparents started the Dinner Bell Restaurant and she’s served tables there for as long as she can remember.

An unexpected phone call Tuesday morning turned her workday upside down.

“When I got here the cash register had been rolled over, all the papers, all your important papers had been scattered throughout the restaurant. We started doing an investigation and we have lost 4 computers.” Blanchard told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The restaurant was robbed again.

About $50 dollars in tips were taken and all of the family’s computers, including one containing copyrighted material that Blanchard uses to run her vinyl business.

She says it hurt the restaurant when a concession trailer was taken in the first theft, but the second strike has devastated her entire family.

“My vinyl business is closed because I cannot put out my orders. I had done a craft show, I had 6 or 7 orders on the table, and I’m not able to do them because I have no computers to work with. We can’t make menus, because we used the computers to make menus,” said Blanchard. “My nephew, that we had just bought a brand new computer for he lost that computer and he’s having trouble doing school work right now.”

Blanchard says the restaurant is everything her family has worked for and being down a few supplies is not stopping them from staying in business.

“We are hurting, but we are going to make through it.” She said.

The family says the best way to support them is just to continue praying and stop by the restaurant to have a meal.

The Dinner Bell Restaurant is located on Wagener Road.

It’s open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you have any information about the robbery please call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

