Federal govt shows support for Georgia nuclear plant project

ATLANTA (AP) – The federal government is showing support for the continuation of the construction of two reactors at a Georgia nuclear power plant.

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on Friday announced conditional commitments for up to $3.7 billion in additional loan guarantees to the owners of Plant Vogtle.

The reactor project at the plant south of Augusta is the first new nuclear plant to be licensed and to begin construction in the U.S. in more than 30 years.

The project’s future was thrown into question after the main contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co., filed for bankruptcy in March. Westinghouse is the U.S. nuclear unit of Japan’s Toshiba Corp.

The Georgia Public Service Commission will have the final say on Vogtle, and is expected to make a decision by February.

