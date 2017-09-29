Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns amid criticism of his travel on private planes

Tom Price,
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks during a National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) news conference recommending everyone age six months an older be vaccinated against influenza, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (ABC) – Tom Price, President Donald Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services, resigned from his post today after it was revealed that he had repeatedly chartered private planes for government travel.

The revelation drew widespread criticism from Democrats and an investigation was launched last week by the HHS Office of Inspector General. Price took as many as 26 private flights and flew on military planes on trips to Europe and Africa at an estimated cost to taxpayers of over $1 million, according to Politico.

Earlier in the day, Trump teased a decision on Price’s status to reporters, saying would decide by the end of the day whether he might fire the secretary. He repeated that he was “not happy” about the secretary’s travel, a position he first shared Wednesday.

On Thursday, Price expressed regret over his trips and pledged to reimburse the government for his portion of the cost of the chartered jets.

 

