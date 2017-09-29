NFL Player and Aiken native speaks out about President Trump remarks and players rights to protest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-The NFL protest continue as players and coaches stood together before the matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. The recent symbol of solidarity began after President Donald Trump made remarks regarding NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

Closer to home the debate continues over patriotism and the players right to protest. Dekoda Watson, a native of Aiken, South Carolina and linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, spoke out in support of Colin Kaepernick’s decision.

“I thought it was something very brave, something that was noble of him and ultimately it cost him his job. It was very powerful for him to be able to sacrifice you know his job for something that he loved doing for someone that he didn’t even know personally,” Watson says.

Some have argued that protesting during the national anthem demonstrates a lack of respect for the American flag and those that fought for our freedoms.

“The way the military was taught is through classes they take called equal opportunity classes. It basically states that we have the right to be able to stand and to take a knee. These are things that have been taught because of the First Amendment For someone that’s in the military to be able to say I fought for your rights to do this, why are we so upset? Watson asks.

Augusta University Political science Professor, Craig Albert says although many disagree with the President’s remarks, he’s also exercising his first amendment rights.

“We have to understand his rhetoric and at the same its very unusual for a President to speak this way and to use foul language and address it towards a particular group of individuals, towards the NFL players,” Albert says.

Albert also believes that Trumps comments were to distract the American people away from the real reason behind Kaepernick’s protest.

“We’re still not talking about the reason NFL players are protesting in this way. We’re not having the conversations on what does the flag actually mean and while it may mean one thing to me it may mean something else to somebody else,” Albert says.

Albert says in the end there’s a reason behind why trump chose the NFL as his target.

Everything that the President does is part of a larger stategy to keep President Trump, President Trump. Its to keep him in power.,to keep his legacy as powerful and he wants to define the message.

As for Colin Kaepernick his message remains the same.

“To me this is something that has to change and when there’s significant change and I feel like that flag represents what it’s supposed to represent and this country represents people the way that its supposed to I’ll stand,” Kaepernick says.

Watson says his team has not officially decided how they will show solidarity during Sundays game but he says they will exercise their right to peacefully protest.