Aiken County Shooting Leaves Man Critically Injured

AIKEN, Sc. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects involved in a shooting Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at Paces Run Apartment Complex near Downtown Aiken.

One person was seriously injured and later transported to the hospital.

Lieutenant Karl Odenthal with the Sheriff’s Office tells us they are combing the area for the suspects, who ran away after the incident occurred.

