Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pedestrian was killed on Deans Bridge Road.

It happened late Saturday night. The coroner confirms Richard B. Eubanks was hit when he stepped into the southbound lanes near Lumpkin Road.

The 36-year-old was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m. Officials say the victim was at fault so no autopsy will be performed.

The incident is still under investigation.