Richmond County deputies investigating shooting at Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF)- Richmond County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Augusta Mall, Saturday morning.

Investigators say around 9am, deputies responded to the Augusta Mall in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies did not find a victim but did find evidence that a shooting took place.

Right now, no one is in custody.

Investigators say that all personnel are working together and the mall is safe for customers.

This investigation is in its early stages.

NewsChannel 6 will keep you updated as more information comes into our newsroom.