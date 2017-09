AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they are calling a suspicious death.

The Richmond County Corner says the body of an unidentified man was found in the woods on Doug Bernard Parkway just south of 4-H Club Road around noon on Saturday.

The body has been taken to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.

Stay with NewsChannel 6 as we work to bring you the latest information on this developing story.