Aiken group raising money and awareness to end tethering

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)– You may remember the founder of Saving the Chain Dogs– She helped pass the anti-tethering ordinance in Aiken earlier this year. Sunday, some of the dogs who were rescued by the organization came out, and I spoke with one of their owners.

“Even when his family lived there, he spent his entire life on a chain, and then they just left him,” Dee Bernasconi said of her rescue dog, Bolo.

Bolo was the first dog Saving The Chain Dogs rescued. The dog’s family deserted him, and when the organization found Bolo, he was completely hairless, malnourished, and his eyes were infected.

“To see the kind of dog he is and how forgiving, it is just amazing. You would think that he would hate every human he comes into contact with, but he doesn’t. He loves absolutely every human he comes into contact with,” Bernasconi explained.

Pup-A-Pawlooza, Sunday’s free event, not only accepted donations to help other dogs like Bolo, but the event raised awareness.”I have a deep passion for animals, dogs specifically. I feel when dogs are tethered, it changes their whole life,” Robin Mitchell, Founder of Saving the Chain Dogs, said. “It can make them aggressive. It can make them feel isolated.”

“One of the biggest issues is their safety. A dog can get wrapped around something and choke to death. You have dogs that, if they’re lucky enough to have a dog house, it can get on top of a doghouse, its chain get caught on something, it goes to jump off, it hangs itself,” Bernasconi said.

Robin Mitchell’s goal is to help pet owners who are chaining up furry family members. “We do not take dogs. My service tries not to even have dogs surrendered,” Mitchell explained. “We try to help you keep your dog, your family member, and if you have to keep it tethered, we try to help you keep it tethered the legal way.”

One puppy, Trent, captured attention when he was found in a dumpster a few weeks ago– Mitchell decided to keep him, and this is the miracle puppy now. “Having a dog to me is like a family member.,” Mitchell told me. “A dog that is in your home, sits on the couch next to you, a dog that protects your home, you know, like a family member.”

Tethering is not only illegal in Aiken.Chaining or tying dogs to a fixed object is illegal in Augusta as well, unless the owner is in sight of the dog.

If you come across a tethered dog, don’t hesitate to call your local law enforcement.