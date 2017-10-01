Investigation underway after two people found dead in Aiken County house fire

AIKEN, S.C.(WJBF)- Two people are dead after a house fire in Aiken County.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Department along with the GVW Fire Department, Aiken County Fire Department and Eureka Fire Department responded to 710 Old Graniteville Highway around 8:47 p.m., Saturday.

When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames with possible entrapment.

Crews found two people dead inside the home.

Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated as more information comes into our newsroom.