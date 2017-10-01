“Out There…Somewhere”: Did a UFO buzz Grovetown?

Grovetown, Ga (WJBF) – Cynthia Reyes lives in Grovetown, but she didn’t see them…

“No lights in the, never, no lights in the sky over Grovetown,” said Cynthia.

The story is these the triangular lights were spotted earlier this month by someone watching the Grovetown Lincoln County football game

“These triangle sightings have gone back to the 1950’s so what is it’s the million dollar question,” said Donnie Brooke.

Donnie doesn’t have a just passing interest in UFOs, he’s a card carrying member of MUFON, The Mutual UFO Network

“I said holy ***** because I knew it felt like exactly the same thing I saw,” said Donnie.

There were a lot of people at the football game but the strange lights aren’t the talk of the town in Grovetown or Lincolnton.

Ever heard of UFO’s in this area?

“Never, said Steve Shuey who lives in Grovetown“

You think one came by?

“I doubt it,” he said.

Is Lincolnton talking about the UFO?

“I haven’t heard anything when you asked me that was the first time I heard anything about it,” said Heather Andrews who lives in Lincoln County.

Donnie says just because it’s unidentified and flying doesn’t mean ET is at the controls but who really knows.

“This planet we live on there’s no roof on it we don’t know what’s out there we can’t say what has or has not happened,” he said.

As far as that goes I don’t know but I don’t believe we’re the only ones here,” said Cynthia

Are you going to look in the sky for lights now?

Probably not,” said Cynthia with a laugh.

But around here you never know what you might miss.

Out There Somewhere in Grovetown George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.