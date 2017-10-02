At least 20 dead and more than 100 injured after shooting along Las Vegas strip; Gunman’s roommate wanted

UPDATE: 5:25 am

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died.

Several officers from California were attending the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire. A Bakersfield Police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any of their identities.

More than 100 people were injured.

Lombardo says the suspect is dead.

The sheriff says they believe this was a “lone wolf” attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.

Mari Lou Danley is an Asian female, approx. 4’11, 111 lbs.

Investigators are looking for 2 vehicles as well – a Hyundai Tucson with Nevada plate 114B40 and a Chrysler Touring with Nevada plate: 19D401

