Columbia County Traffic Engineering repairing sidewalks to help keep residents safe and in compliance with ADA

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- The Columbia County government complex is the main hub for all residents in the county and leaders want to make sure it’s safe for everyone.

“They’re all walks of life, all different age groups, as well as disability levels,” said Traffic Engineering Director Steve Cassell.

If you’ve taken a walk around the government complex, you may have noticed some sidewalks getting a little TLC. Traffic Engineering Director Steve Cassell says it’s much needed. Since the summer, Cassell says the county has been looking for sidewalk hazards.

“We identified several in the immediate area including the government center as well as the park and along North Belair Road and we decided why wait for a plan to come out, this is one of our most active areas where people come to get their public services,” said Cassell.

The project, which is funded by Transportation Investment Act discretionary funds, sounds good to Columbia County resident Christi Burgess who walks along Evans Towne Center Park.

“When I have a few extra minutes, I get out here and walk. Sometimes I bring her out here and we stroll around here and play on the playground,” said Burgess.

Right now, crews are out assessing other sidewalks throughout the county.

“We have a bunch of temporary help, collecting all the data, and marking sidewalks, what kind of compliance level they are. Also, if there’s an issue with ADA or trip hazard, we’ll start coming up with a plan to attack that,” said Cassell.

If you notice any work that needs to be done on sidewalks in your neighborhood, feel free to give the county a call.

That number is (706) 868-4223.