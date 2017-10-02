Country stars react to deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WFLA) – Reaction from country music stars poured in after the shooting at a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip.

Jason Aldean was on-stage performing when gunfire rang out at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

More than 20 people were killed and 100 injured.

Several country artists, including other performers who took the stage at the three-day festival, have taken to social media with reaction to the mass shooting.

Words can't begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 2, 2017

My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss. — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) October 2, 2017

Everyone in the B&R camp is ok thoughts and prayers to everyone in vegas at #Route91 — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at Route 91. That crowd was one of the best I've played for all year. This news is devastating. My camp is home & safe. — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017

I won't be sleeping tonight. Instead I am going to pray and pray and pray for the people in Vegas. 💔💔 — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Hearts out to Vegas. Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) October 2, 2017

This world is sick 😔 — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 2, 2017

JUST HEARING ABOUT VEGAS. Noooooooo 💔 Heartbroken for Vegas + the country community. Numbingly terrifying. Wtf. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 2, 2017

pic.twitter.com/LGIH25cVai — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 2, 2017

I love you guys — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage… know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire… — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm literally shaking still. — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Why — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others… and so many people are gone… this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Really no words. Will never understand how people can do these things. Keep these people in your prayers… #vegas — Tyler Reeve (@tylerreeve) October 2, 2017

Active shooter by us in Vegas. Say some prayers — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) October 2, 2017

Everyone in JAB is accounted for. They evacuated us from Mandalay. My fiancée is still in room. They won't let me in but she's safe — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) October 2, 2017