Las Vegas shooting: What we know about suspect Stephen Paddock

LAS VEGAS (ABC NEWS) – Stephen Paddock, 64, is the man suspected of killing more than 50 people and injuring more than 400 in Las Vegas on Sunday night in what is now believed to be the worst mass shooting in US history, police said today.

According to police, the shooter opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino at a large crowd of more than 20,000 concertgoers across the street attending the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Witnesses described the shooting as “nonstop gunfire,” suggesting the use of automatic or semi-automatic weapons.

Police responded to the scene Sunday night and breached the suspect’s hotel room and found the suspect dead. Officials said they did not believe there were any more shooters. Police said “numerous firearms” were found in Paddock’s hotel room at Mandalay Bay.

Police questioned the suspect’s girlfriend Marilou Danley, 62, who appears to have lived with Paddock in Mesquite, Nev., about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, but local authorities told ABC News that they do not believe she was involved in the shooting.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Police said Paddock had no criminal history, save a minor citation. He appears to have worked as an accountant or auditor and was a licensed hunter and private pilot.

Eric Paddock, the suspected shooter’s brother, told ABC News that the family was completely “dumbstruck” by the news, likening the revelation to being “crushed by an asteroid.”

“We have no idea how or why this happened,” Eric Paddock said. “As far as we know, Steve was perfectly fine.”

