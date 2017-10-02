Local Augusta woman among those in Las Vegas during Mass shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tiffani Thomas was among hundreds if not thousands of people on the Las Vegas strip when shots rang out during the Route 91 Country music festival.

Thomas traveled to Vegas with her boyfriend and arrived around noon.

Thomas says they left their hotel around 9pm to head to the strip and that is when they were turned the other direction and began to see people running towards them.

The shooting is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history with 50 people confirmed dead and over 200 injured.

