Local woman skips Vegas concert, gets caught in chaos after mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 caught up with an Augusta woman who was supposed to be at that concert.

Tammy Doyle ended up skipping the concert, but she spoke to us this morning about the chaotic scene around the shooting, as she made her way back to her Las Vegas hotel room.

What was supposed to be a girls trip to remember turned into a night that Doyle wishes she could forget.

“When we first came up Friday night we were gonna go out,” says Tammy. “Saturday we were gonna go to the grand canyon and then Sunday we were just going to do the strip and stuff and find things along the strip.”

Tammy says they were to going to the Route 91 Country Music Festival but suddenly had a change of heart.

“Well on Friday some people had tried to sell us some tickets to the concert. Well we had decided you know after talking amongst each other that we would just go to the Grand Canyon on Sunday for a relaxed day instead of continuing to party so we decided not to go to that concert.”

Doyle and her friends enjoyed their time at the Grand Canyon but their day was about to change

“As we pulled up to the car rental and were pumping the gas that fills the car up, all of these cars, there had to be 50 or 60 police and 30 or 40 ambulance vehicles going right past us and all we heard was pop pop pop pop it was going nonstop.”

“People at the rental car place had been talking to someone on the strip in the meantime we were trying to get to our hotel we were only 3 blocks away from that hotel. Of course we’re crying we got in our room and locked up and none of us slept. We packed our bags and we were praying and hoping we could get on a flight this morning”

And their prayers were answered. I spoke with Doyle before she boarded the plane and these were her final words….

“Just knowing and being that close and the thought that we could’ve been at that concert could’ve been in that situation all I could say is God is good he knew we didn’t need to be there. He changed our direction and that’s made a big difference for us.”