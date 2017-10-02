Major at Burke County Sheriff’s Office caught in chaos of Las Vegas shooting

Burke County, Ga. (WJBF) – Early Monday morning, Major Robbie Bell of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office woke up to the news of how many people were killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Bell and his wife witnessed the mass chaos right after the shooting at the Jason Aldean concert took place.

He tells NewsChannel 6 the two were in the casino at Planet Hollywood when a crowd of people start running through the lobby.

He describes the scene as chaotic and scary.

“The whole casino got up and starting running out. And we were looking back from where they were running from. And we were waiting for somebody that was causing the problem to come out from around the corner, and we got behind our tables and took cover. And the casino personnel was telling everybody to get under the tables and evacuate,” said Major Robbie Bell, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and eyewitness to mass chaos during Vegas shooting.

Bell and his wife are safe and say they’ll be heading back to Augusta on Tuesday.