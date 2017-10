LAS VEGAS, Nv. (WJB) – Multiple people are injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip.

It happened 11 p.m. local time Sunday, near the end of the Route 91 country music festival.

Two people are confirmed dead, 24 are injured, and 12 of those are critical.

Authorities shut down part of the Strip while searching for the suspect.

Some reports are saying there could be more than one shooter, but police have confirmed one has been taken down.

