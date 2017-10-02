President calls Las Vegas mass shooting ‘an act of pure evil’

President Donald Trump makes a statement about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday.

He spoke Monday morning, hours after the shooting at a country music festival late Sunday killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400. It is the worst mass shooting in American history.

Trump said the nation must stay unified. He said that although “feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that binds us today and always will.”

10: 54 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling the mass shooting attack in Las Vegas “an act of pure evil.”

Trump says the nation is joined together today in sadness, shock and grief.

Trump is addressing the attack on a country music festival Sunday night that left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured.

Trump tweeted his “warmest condolences and sympathies” earlier Monday morning.

The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have yet to determine a motive.

