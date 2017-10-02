REPORT: Tom Petty taken to hospital after being found unconscious

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – Tom Petty was reportedly hospitalized on life support following full cardiac arrest at his Malibu home.

TMZ reported Petty, 67, was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being found unconscious. The Gainesville native was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

TMZ posted an update saying, “After Petty got to the hospital, he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.”

He is best known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, but is also known as the co-founder of the late 1980s group the Traveling Wilburys.