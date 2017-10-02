REPORT: Tom Petty taken to hospital after being found unconscious

By Published: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – Tom Petty was reportedly hospitalized on life support following full cardiac arrest at his Malibu home.

TMZ reported Petty, 67, was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being found unconscious. The Gainesville native was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

TMZ posted an update saying, “After Petty got to the hospital, he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.”

He is best known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, but is also known as the co-founder of the late 1980s group the Traveling Wilburys.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s