Simulator provides North Augusta Public Safety Officers with real life situational training

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Locally officers are undergoing simulation training, to prepare for different situations they encounter in the field.

The loaner simulator, used by North Augusta Public Safety Officer, includes pre-recorded scenarios that can vary from a routine traffic stop to an active shooter.

City Administrator Todd Glover says the simulator provides unmatched insight into police work.

NewsChannel 6 learned it is highly sophisticated because no two experiences are ever the same.

As officers are going through the training, their decisions will affect the outcome of the situation.

“It’s very real life,” Glover told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The program puts law enforcement officers through real life and death situations that they could encounter while on the clock.

During training the system is controlled by a training officer, who has the ability to change the scenario for the trainee on the fly.

“So the video may allow for the subject to be compliant or if the training officer determines that maybe the officer is not handling it the correct way, then he can make that person noncompliant. So it changes every time,” said Glover.

Scenarios for practice vary from Domestic Violence to mass shootings or hostage situations.

Glover says that’s not something he hopes to see in his community, but it’s important that officers know how to respond if a situation does arise.

“It’s something that is just a sign of our times, but it really goes from those types all the way down to a traffic stop.” He said.

Glover says he tried the simulator and wasn’t expecting it to be as realistic as it was.

“I was just in a scenario where I was responded to a burglar alarm and how routine is that? Yet I go into the situation where the person was not compliant and I asked them to raise their hands, and I can’t see what he has in his hands. He raises his hands and it’s a stapler, and I fired.” Glover told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The simulator saves taxpayers on public safety’s insurance, but above all provides officers with the skills to save lives.

“We want our citizens to be safe and we want to train our officers to handle these situations, the best way they can.” He said.

The simulator is a loaner.

This is the last week it will be in North Augusta for training.

The system cost about $50,000 dollars.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.