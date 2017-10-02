Three local companies to develop historic Broad Street building

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The building at 972 Broad Street has been vacant for decades, but it’s about to be brought into the 21st century.

Three local companies bought the property from the owner of two downtown bars earlier this month.

“Downtown Augusta [has] once again become the epicenter of the region, and us being local guys are just extremely excited about being in that part of our city,” said John Barksdale of Milestone Construction, one of the companies partnering to develop the building.

Milestone Construction, Loop Recruiting, and 3D Development will make the building their homebase.

“[We’re] really going to try to embrace the shared concept throughout the entire building,” said Charlie Wall, who is the Director of Business Development at Loop Recruiting.

They’re aiming to wrap up construction by early 2019, but they have a long way to go. Right now, the building is condemned.

Milestone Construction is actually doing the work.

“That’s very rare, the opportunity to be able to build …what’s going to house your operation. [It] is very exciting,” Barksdale said.

Barksdale and Wall say moving their businesses downtown is also exciting. It moves them closer to some of their clients and everything downtown has to offer.

“There’s a lot of great bars and restaurants, and like I said, other companies moving down here,” Wall said. “This block in particular is going to be a really great block for business. You’ve got Merrill Lynch across the street, TaxSlayer, Wier / Stewart, Power Serve.”

Wall also says it allows them to attract more young people to work for Loop, like their Talent Director, James Williams.

“I’m really excited about just the opportunity, you know the feel of being downtown…you know getting to walk to lunch, walk to meet your friends who are downtown.”

They say they are working with Historic Augusta on the project.