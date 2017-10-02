Westobou Festival organizers revisiting event security following Vegas mass shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Westobou Festival organizers are taking a second look at event security following the mass shooting in Vegas.

The 10-day festival typically brings-in up to 10-thousand people to the CSRA.

Organizers say bags are checked at each event and there are security officers on-hand at every entrance and exit point.

However, in light of the shooting they may be increasing security.

“I do want people to feel comfortable coming to our events,” Executive Director of Westobou Festival Christi Jilson said. “We hope that they don’t avoid them. Our organization exist to build community through thought-provoking experiences, artistic experiences. So we hope that they won’t let these events overshadow what’s going on, but we’ll all be thinking of all of the folks that were attending the concert in Vegas.”

The festival kicks off on Tues., Oct. 3rd, 2017.

