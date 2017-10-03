A local blood center says they are not sending blood to Las Vegas at this time

WJBF STAFF Published:
Sheppard Community Blood Center graphic
Sheppard Community Blood Center graphic

(WJBF) –  The Las Vegas massacre that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 30th left many families in despair.

Many blood drive donations are arranged along the West Coast and the support has been phenomenal.

However, the local Shepeard Blood Centers in Augusta are not currently sending blood to Las Vegas.

According to a spokesperson for the Augusta Shepeard Blood Center, the center says they are not sending blood to Las Vegas at this time.

The outpouring has been overwhelming for the victims of the mass shooting, and if the need does arise they will send help.

If you would like to contribute to victims of the Las Vegas Massacre please visit, https://www.gofundme.com/dr2ks2-las-vegas-victims-fund

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s