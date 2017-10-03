A local blood center says they are not sending blood to Las Vegas at this time

(WJBF) – The Las Vegas massacre that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 30th left many families in despair.

Many blood drive donations are arranged along the West Coast and the support has been phenomenal.

However, the local Shepeard Blood Centers in Augusta are not currently sending blood to Las Vegas.

According to a spokesperson for the Augusta Shepeard Blood Center, the center says they are not sending blood to Las Vegas at this time.

The outpouring has been overwhelming for the victims of the mass shooting, and if the need does arise they will send help.

If you would like to contribute to victims of the Las Vegas Massacre please visit, https://www.gofundme.com/dr2ks2-las-vegas-victims-fund