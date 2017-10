ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Atlanta city leaders have voted to essentially decriminalize marijuana possession in small amounts.

The new law would make possession of less than an ounce, a ticketing offense instead of one that would get you arrested.

The vote was a unanimous 15 to 0.

The penalty currently in place under state law calls for up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 dollars.