Augusta man wanted for questioning after woman is assaulted

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jerome Davis of Augusta. He is wanted for questioning in connection with an incident that occurred on Saturday morning that left a female in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Davis’s last known address is on Windsor Avenue but that he may also have ties to the Wadley area.

Davis is listed as 6’2″, 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Davis’s whereabouts is asked to call (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1046.