Boil water advisory for Aiken County

LANGLEY, S.C. (WJBF) – Residents in Langley, S.C. who experienced an interruption in their water system or low water pressure on Tuesday, Oct 3rd will need to boil their water vigorously.

The boil water advisory is specifically for residents who reside in Ralph Green Drive and Chaffee Street.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Control (SCDHEC) District Office say residents should boil their water for at least one minute prior to cooking or drinking until further notice.

If a resident has any questions please call the water system at 803-593-2053.

