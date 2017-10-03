Calhoun road name doesn’t change

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)

Changing the name of the Calhoun Expressway is not a road Augusta leaders are prepared to go down.

City leaders this afternoon voting down a motion for the city to request the state change the name of the road to Veterans Expressways.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy who proposed the idea says he believes all of Augusta needs to get behind the idea.

“It’s going to take not only the commission, but it’s going to take the chamber of commerce, it’s going to take the rotary club it’s going to take the exchange club it’s going to take all civic organizations to send letters to the General Assembly requesting a change,” said Commissioner Fennoy.

Because The Calhoun is a state road the city could not change it on it’s own….

Fennoy says this vote will not stop his effort to change the name because of Calhoun’s pro slavery beliefs.