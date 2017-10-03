Commission clears way for “Augusta on Ice”

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A winter wonder land is heading to downtown Augusta.

This afternoon city leaders approved waiving more than 40 thousand dollars in rental fees for the Augusta Common.

This will clear the way for what’s being Called Augusta on Ice a big holiday l show that will kick off on November 17th.

“50 days of holiday fun imagine if you will central park meets Rockefeller Center we’ve got an outdoor ice skating rink, 70 foot ice slide beer and wine every day for the adults. Santa is going to be there to take photos come send letters to him come and go every day for 50 days,” said Christine Boerner, of Augusta on Ice.

Augusta Recreation Department officials say the city expenses of having the event in the common will be covered.

The winter festival was originally going to be Evans on Ice but organizers say they felt it would work better in downtown Augusta.

The work on transforming the common into a skating rink will get started later this month.