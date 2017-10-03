Commission withdraws outside agency funding proposal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta city leaders have financial concerns, and say they can’t continue to be an endless stream of dollars for its outside agencies getting city funding.

“Our budget our budget is tight, so we have to make some tough decisions we have to realize what our priorities are and our priorities are to the citizens of Augusta,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

For the Lucy Craft Laney Museum meeting those priorities would have meant a 20 thousand dollar cut, it’s already tight budget.

“Were you consulted at all on this no, I was not no I was not you should have been don’t you think I think so we haven’t been,” says Executive Director Christine Miller-Betts.

The purposed cut for Project Access was also not discussed it was facing a 25 thousand dollar cap on its funding a 90 percent cut, commissioners say that was too drastic.

“I would say 90 percent would be probably much to cut them right now,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The commission was the ones in 2002 or 2003 that got this together for project access they’re a great service to the community and I fully contend to support them at the full level,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Commissioner Sammie Sias withdrew the item before the vote but commissioner know that this issue is not going away.

“We got to explore and look at every agency there not all across the board providing the same services so we’ve got to see which ones we do what to fund and continue funding if we do decide to cut though we do need to give advance warning that we don’t put someone out of business,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.

Budget season kicks off in about two weeks if city leaders decided to leave funding for the museums.

Project Access and the arts council, as is but capped the rest of the outside agencies at 25 thousand dollars as some are suggesting this would save about 150 thousand dollars.