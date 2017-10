AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Local holiday event, ‘Evans On Ice’, is now ‘Augusta On Ice’ as it has been relocated to the Augusta Common for 2017.

Augusta On Ice will run for 50 days beginning on November 17th.

The event is set to feature an ice skating rink, train rides, Frosty’s Ice Slide, a community spotlight stage for live performances, Elves Beer & Wind Garden, photos with Santa and more.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details on the event tonight at 5 & 6.