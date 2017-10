ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned the FBI has investigators at Allendale City Hall.

Mayor Ronnie Jackson tells us the investigation has to do with use of a piece of city equipment on land that he owned.

No word on whether anybody has been arrested.

We have a crew on their way to Allendale and will have more information on NewsChannel 6 at 5 & 6.