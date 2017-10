FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – If you are looking for a job, Fort Gordon will host a job fair Tuesday, Oct. 3rd.

It will be from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm at the US Army Reserve Center located on 245 Club Dr.

At the job fair, there will be over 100 companies represented and attendees are asked to bring a copy of their resume.

The hiring event is open for transitioning service members, veterans, spouses and any job seekers.